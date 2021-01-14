Watch Saskatchewan’s daily COVID-19 update live here at 3 p.m.

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is providing an update on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone and Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, will speak to the media at 3 p.m.

Saskatchewan surpassed 200 coronavirus-related hospitalizations for the first time on Wednesday.

There are 205 people currently in hospital due to COVID-19 with 169 receiving inpatient care and 36 in intensive care.

Two more people died, bringing the death total to 206.

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference on its Regina and Saskatoon websites.

