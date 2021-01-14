Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Watch Saskatchewan’s daily COVID-19 update live here at 3 p.m.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 12:46 pm
Global News in Regina and Saskatoon will be livestreaming Saskatchewan's daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Global News in Regina and Saskatoon will be livestreaming Saskatchewan's daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government is providing an update on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone and Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, will speak to the media at 3 p.m.

Read more: Coronavirus hospitalizations top 200 for 1st time in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan surpassed 200 coronavirus-related hospitalizations for the first time on Wednesday.

There are 205 people currently in hospital due to COVID-19 with 169 receiving inpatient care and 36 in intensive care.

Read more: Coronavirus — Saskatchewan has highest rate of active COVID-19 cases in Canada

Two more people died, bringing the death total to 206.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference on its Regina and Saskatoon websites.

Click to play video 'The politics of the COVID-19 vaccine supply' The politics of the COVID-19 vaccine supply
The politics of the COVID-19 vaccine supply
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Newssaskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan Health AuthoritySHASask COVID-19sask coronavirusdaily update
Flyers
More weekly flyers