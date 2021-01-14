Wanted man at large in Boundary/Okanagan area, RCMP say

Police are asking the public for help in locating a wanted man in the Boundary-Okanagan regions.
Rheal Clovis Beaudry, 34, is wanted province-wide in connection to dangerous driving crimes in the Kelowna area from the summer.
The Christian Valley man is wanted on outstanding warrants for his arrest.
“Beaudry is wanted on criminal code warrants for dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police and failure to stop after an accident,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.
“He is also wanted on warrants issued in relation to offences under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, which include failing to stop for a police officer and two counts of driving while prohibited.”
Beaudry is described as an Indigenous man, standing five-foot-five, weighing around 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Midway RCMP (250-449-2244).
