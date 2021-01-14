Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Wanted man at large in Boundary/Okanagan area, RCMP say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 12:08 pm
34-year-old Rheal Clovis Beaudry is wanted by police for serious driving offences.
34-year-old Rheal Clovis Beaudry is wanted by police for serious driving offences.

Police are asking the public for help in locating a wanted man in the Boundary-Okanagan regions.

Rheal Clovis Beaudry, 34, is wanted province-wide in connection to dangerous driving crimes in the Kelowna area from the summer.

Read more: South Okanagan man arrested, facing charges for assault, stealing cigarettes from store: Police

The Christian Valley man is wanted on outstanding warrants for his arrest.

“Beaudry is wanted on criminal code warrants for dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police and failure to stop after an accident,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“He is also wanted on warrants issued in relation to offences under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, which include failing to stop for a police officer and two counts of driving while prohibited.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged after ramming police vehicles during Christmas Eve chase in northern Alberta

Beaudry is described as an Indigenous man, standing five-foot-five, weighing around 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Midway RCMP (250-449-2244).

Click to play video 'Kelowna RCMP ask for help in identifying alleged stranger assault suspect' Kelowna RCMP ask for help in identifying alleged stranger assault suspect
Kelowna RCMP ask for help in identifying alleged stranger assault suspect
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanagansouth okanaganBC RCMPWanted ManboundaryMidwayBC wanted manmidway rcmp
Flyers
More weekly flyers