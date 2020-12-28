Menu

Crime

Man charged after ramming police vehicles during Christmas Eve chase in northern Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2020 3:04 pm
RCMP vehicles box in a truck after a chase started on the Horse Lake First Nation, Alberta on Thursday Dec. 24, 2020. Mounties in Alberta say they've arrested a man with a history of violence against police following a chase where they allege he rammed several police vehicles with his truck.
RCMP vehicles box in a truck after a chase started on the Horse Lake First Nation, Alberta on Thursday Dec. 24, 2020. Mounties in Alberta say they've arrested a man with a history of violence against police following a chase where they allege he rammed several police vehicles with his truck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

A man who Mounties say has a history of violence against police is facing more than a dozen charges following a chase in which he allegedly rammed several police vehicles with his truck.

RCMP say a member from the Beaverlodge detachment in northwestern Alberta spotted the 40-year-old suspect on the Horse Lake First Nation on Thursday morning.

They say he was wanted on 16 outstanding warrants including one for assault of a police officer with a weapon, and when he saw officers they allege he sped away from the community.

Read more: Alberta man imprisoned for school bus crash, wrong way police chase

Officers from other detachments joined the chase, which went to a dead end lease site road where tire deflation devices were set up.

Police allege he rammed several of their vehicles and managed to flee onto a highway before exiting his truck, and that he unsuccessfully tried to steal a civilian vehicle before he was tracked down by a police dog and arrested.

Angus Byron Ferguson faces 13 charges including flight from police and four counts of assault of a police officer with a weapon, and is scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Jan. 4.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
