Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

South Okanagan man arrested, facing charges for assault, stealing cigarettes from store: Police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 7:08 pm
Police say they arrested a wanted man after he robbed a store in Osoyoos.
Police say they arrested a wanted man after he robbed a store in Osoyoos. Global News

A man wanted on two warrants was arrested on the weekend after robbing a local retail store in Osoyoos.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, on Sunday, Dec. 6th, the man entered the store to buy cigarettes, but was denied the transaction.

When the sale did not go through, the man leapt over the counter and broke through a COVID-19 barrier.

RCMP say he then assaulted an employee and stole several packages of cigarettes before fleeing.

Read more: Osoyoos intruder should have banishment clause reinstated, says B.C. woman who fended off incident

“Our officer located the man at a residence. However, the man quickly ran in an attempt to avoid capture,” said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thankfully, through our officer’s determination, the man did not get far and was taken into custody.”

The 29-year-old Osoyoos man was arrested on warrants for assault and sexual assault.

Police say he is now facing new charges of robbery and failing to comply with an order.

Click to play video 'Convicted sex offender in Osoyoos, B.C., faces new child porn charges' Convicted sex offender in Osoyoos, B.C., faces new child porn charges
Convicted sex offender in Osoyoos, B.C., faces new child porn charges – Jun 3, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOkanaganRobberysouth okanaganosoyoosWanted ManWarrantsOsoyoos RCMPSouth Okanagan RCMPBC robberyOkanagan robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers