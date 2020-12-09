South Okanagan man arrested, facing charges for assault, stealing cigarettes from store: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on two warrants was arrested on the weekend after robbing a local retail store in Osoyoos.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, on Sunday, Dec. 6th, the man entered the store to buy cigarettes, but was denied the transaction.

When the sale did not go through, the man leapt over the counter and broke through a COVID-19 barrier.

RCMP say he then assaulted an employee and stole several packages of cigarettes before fleeing.

“Our officer located the man at a residence. However, the man quickly ran in an attempt to avoid capture,” said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

“Thankfully, through our officer’s determination, the man did not get far and was taken into custody.”

The 29-year-old Osoyoos man was arrested on warrants for assault and sexual assault.

Police say he is now facing new charges of robbery and failing to comply with an order.

