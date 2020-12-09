Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Revelstoke RCMP seeking public help following cyclist hit-and-run on Trans-Canada Highway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Police say the driver of a vehicle allegedly failed to stop, while the 60-year-old female cyclist suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police in Revelstoke are asking for public help following a hit and run involving a cyclist along the Trans-Canada Highway during the weekend.

According to police, the cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was transported to hospital after being hit by a vehicle between Westside Road and the Columbia River Bridge on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6.

Police say the driver allegedly failed to stop, while the woman, assisted by the scene by a Good Samaritan, suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that may lead to the driver or vehicle being identified is asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at  250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

