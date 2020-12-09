Man charged with multiple hit-and-runs, impaired driving after car lands on vehicles in Bradford

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Bradford, Ont., man has been charged with a slew of offences, including impaired driving and three counts of failing to stop after a crash, after his vehicle landed on top of two other cars on Tuesday evening, South Simcoe Police say.

Police were called to the area of Professor Day and Northgate drives at 6:30 p.m. after multiple hit-and-run crashes were reported.

Officers say the driver hit several parked and moving vehicles, causing minor injuries to one female driver.

The suspect vehicle, a black BMW, then mounted a curb, hit a rock and a fence before becoming airborne and landing on top of two cars parked in a driveway on Longview Drive, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Man in custody and charges pending after a car struck multiple vehicles in #Bradford tonight before ending up on top of two cars in a driveway. Driver fled on foot and was arrested nearby. Treated for minor injuries. Investigation ongoing. More details tomorrow. #collision pic.twitter.com/qXKjsmLBW2 — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) December 9, 2020

According to officers, the driver fled on foot but was found and arrested nearby.

Officers sent him to the police station, where he was treated by paramedics for minor injuries. Police say breath tests found he was well above the legal limit of alcohol.

Benjamin Deforest, 27, from Bradford, was subsequently charged with impaired driving, three counts of failing to stop after an accident, having excessive blood alcohol concentration, dangerous driving, having open liquor while driving, driving while prohibited, driving without licence plates, driving with no permit, driving while under suspension, failing to apply for a permit on becoming an owner, and driving without insurance.

Story continues below advertisement

Deforest was held for a bail hearing.

“It’s a miracle no one was seriously injured or killed in this incident,” police say.

2:24 Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving – Nov 27, 2020