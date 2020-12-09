Man charged with multiple hit-and-runs, impaired driving after car lands on vehicles in Bradford

A 27-year-old Bradford, Ont., man has been charged with a slew of offences, including impaired driving and three counts of failing to stop after a crash, after his vehicle landed on top of two other cars on Tuesday evening, South Simcoe Police say.
Police were called to the area of Professor Day and Northgate drives at 6:30 p.m. after multiple hit-and-run crashes were reported.
Officers say the driver hit several parked and moving vehicles, causing minor injuries to one female driver.
The suspect vehicle, a black BMW, then mounted a curb, hit a rock and a fence before becoming airborne and landing on top of two cars parked in a driveway on Longview Drive, police say.
According to officers, the driver fled on foot but was found and arrested nearby.
Officers sent him to the police station, where he was treated by paramedics for minor injuries. Police say breath tests found he was well above the legal limit of alcohol.
Benjamin Deforest, 27, from Bradford, was subsequently charged with impaired driving, three counts of failing to stop after an accident, having excessive blood alcohol concentration, dangerous driving, having open liquor while driving, driving while prohibited, driving without licence plates, driving with no permit, driving while under suspension, failing to apply for a permit on becoming an owner, and driving without insurance.
Deforest was held for a bail hearing.
“It’s a miracle no one was seriously injured or killed in this incident,” police say.
