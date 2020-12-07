Menu

Crime

Three people charged with impaired driving over weekend: Orillia OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 6:53 pm
Shortly after noon Sunday, OPP say, there was a crash involving two vehicles on Barrie Road. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP say they’ve charged three men with impaired driving over the weekend, one of whom was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Orillia, Ont.

Shortly after noon Sunday, OPP say, there was a crash involving two vehicles on Barrie Road.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the crash but that officers suspected that one driver was under the influence of drugs.

The driver, Joshua Maukonen, 32, from Orillia, was arrested and charged with impaired operation. He will appear in Orillia court in February.

Before that, at about 3 a.m. Sunday, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., when a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.

Police say the officer began an impaired driving investigation and arrested the driver, Darnell Thompson, 26, from Hamilton. Thompson was subsequently charged with impaired operation and will appear in Orillia court in January.

On Saturday, shortly after 9 p.m., an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte when a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed passed the officer.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop, and after speaking with the driver, the officer began an impaired driving investigation.

The driver, Matthew Robertshaw, 37, from Mississauga, Ont., was charged with impaired driving and will appear in Orillia court in January.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Impaired DrivingOrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia newsOro-MedonteOrillia impaired drivingHighway 11 Oro-medonteBarrie Street Orillia
