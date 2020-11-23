Menu

Crime

Driver in hit-and-run accused of ‘aiming for the victim’ sought by Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 2:59 pm
Click to play video 'Calgary police seek driver and passengers after pedestrian run over in early November' Calgary police seek driver and passengers after pedestrian run over in early November
Calgary police have released CCTV of a dangerous incident that saw a Jeep allegedly aiming for a pedestrian who was struck and run over by the vehicle, in hopes of finding the driver and passengers.

Calgary police are hoping to identify the driver of a vehicle they allege intentionally aimed for and hit a pedestrian at a southwest gas station earlier this month.

The incident unfolded at the Shell located at 5959 Macleod Trail S.W. at 2:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, police said.

The driver of the vehicle — a silver Jeep Compass — didn’t remain at the scene.

On Monday, the Calgary Police Service released a graphic video showing the incident taken from the gas station’s CCTV cameras.

In a news release, police explained the hit-and-run happened after a confrontation by the gas pumps.

The video shows four people in dark clothing exit the Jeep. One of the people can be seen swinging a window squeegee.

Later, they get back inside the vehicle while the victim walks away.

“The driver of the Jeep initially drove off, before circling back and allegedly aiming for the victim who was subsequently struck and run over by the vehicle,” police said.

The jeep then travelled southbound on Macleod Trail, police said.

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The driver is described as a woman in her 30s with a heavy build and brown hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black and white low-cut Converse shoes, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the people involved or who may have information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

