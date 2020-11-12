Montreal police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run involving taxi

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday in Ahuntsic-Cartierville that left one person dead.

Police say they are searching for the driver of a grey 2009 Hyundai Genesis that drove through a red light and hit a taxi at the intersection of Grenet and de Salaberry streets at 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

The taxi’s passenger was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The taxi driver suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The driver of the grey Hyundai abandoned his car and fled the scene in a blue sedan driven by another person. Witnesses on the scene told officers that the Hyundai and blue sedan were racing and driving extremely fast.

Anyone who has any information that could help authorities locate the suspect is asked to either call 9-1-1, go in person to their local police station, or communicate anonymously at Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online here.

