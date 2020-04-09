Woman in critical condition, man in custody after serious assault, say Osoyoos RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in critical condition and a man is in custody following what Osoyoos police said was a serious assault late Wednesday night.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, officers were alerted to a woman in need of possible medical attention at 11 p.m.

In a press release, police said when officers arrived at the scene, a residence at a golf-course subdivision, “a 60-year-old woman was in medical distress, suffering from obvious trauma.”

The woman was transported to hospital with what police believed were life-threatening injuries.

Police added that 62-year-old Roderick Ashley Flavell was arrested in connection to the incident.

Osoyoos RCMP say he has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody.

B.C. court records list Flavell’s court case, and that he was to appear in Penticton court on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

The case is believed to be a domestic incident, but the relationship is unknown.

“Both parties were well known to one another,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda. “Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.”

