Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman in critical condition, man in custody after serious assault, say Osoyoos RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 6:13 pm
Police in Osoyoos, B.C., say when officers arrived at the residence on Wednesday evening, a 60-year-old woman was in medical distress, suffering from obvious trauma.
Police in Osoyoos, B.C., say when officers arrived at the residence on Wednesday evening, a 60-year-old woman was in medical distress, suffering from obvious trauma. File / Global News

A woman is in critical condition and a man is in custody following what Osoyoos police said was a serious assault late Wednesday night.

According to Osoyoos RCMP, officers were alerted to a woman in need of possible medical attention at 11 p.m.

Related News

In a press release, police said when officers arrived at the scene, a residence at a golf-course subdivision, “a 60-year-old woman was in medical distress, suffering from obvious trauma.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: When is spitting seen as assault? Lawyer weighs in after Kelowna man charged

The woman was transported to hospital with what police believed were life-threatening injuries.

Police added that 62-year-old Roderick Ashley Flavell was arrested in connection to the incident.

Osoyoos RCMP say he has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. court records list Flavell’s court case, and that he was to appear in Penticton court on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

The case is believed to be a domestic incident, but the relationship is unknown.

“Both parties were well known to one another,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda. “Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.”

Concerns for domestic violence victims in self-isolation
Concerns for domestic violence victims in self-isolation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceOkanaganAssaultsouth okanaganosoyoosCritical Conditionserious assaultOsoyoos RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.