Peterborough man charged with assault in 2 domestic incidents: police

A Peterborough man is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and break and enter following two domestic incidents.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday the man and the victim became involved in an argument at a residence. It’s alleged during the dispute the man assaulted the victim.

Then on Wednesday around 8:15 p.m., the victim was at a residence when the accused arrived and allegedly threw rocks at the home’s windows and then broke into the apartment through a window.

Once inside, the man allegedly brandished a knife and threatened and assaulted the victim. The accused then fled the residence. Police were contacted and officers caught and arrested the suspect.

A 46-year-old man was charged with two counts of assault along with one count of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, break and enter, failure to comply with an undertaking and two counts of breach of recognizance.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.

