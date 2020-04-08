Peterborough teen charged with assault with baseball bat: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old in Peterborough, Ont., has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following a Tuesday night incident.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 9:55 p.m., officers were dispatched for a reported family dispute at a city residence.

Police were informed a youth had allegedly struck a man in the home with a baseball bat.

As a result of the investigation the accused was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

The youth was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

