Crime

Peterborough teen charged with assault with baseball bat: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 11:41 am
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough teen has been charged with assault with a weapon. Global News File

A 14-year-old in Peterborough, Ont., has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following a Tuesday night incident.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 9:55 p.m., officers were dispatched for a reported family dispute at a city residence.

READ MORE: Domestic violence rates expected to spike amid social distancing, advocacy group warns

Police were informed a youth had allegedly struck a man in the home with a baseball bat.

As a result of the investigation the accused was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

The youth was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

