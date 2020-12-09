66 cases of beer stolen during weekend, say Kamloops RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Somebody in B.C.’s Southern Interior would likely be having one heck of a party this holiday season if it weren’t for provincial rules preventing mass gatherings.

On Tuesday, Kamloops RCMP announced that 66 cases of beer were stolen sometime during the weekend.

Police say the cases were purloined from a large commercial vehicle parked along the 9000 block of Dallas Drive.

The estimated retail value of the 66 cases of Sneaky Weasel beer was $1,600.

The theft was reported on Monday, at 12:55 p.m.

Sneaky Weasel, a lager, is brewed in Kamloops by Northam Beverages Ltd., which also owns Balderdash Brewing.

The beer’s logo is a weasel with a black thief mask – akin to Swiper the Fox on the cartoon show Dora the Explorer.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250- 828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

