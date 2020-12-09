Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

66 cases of beer stolen during weekend, say Kamloops RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 2:14 pm
The stolen beer was brewed in Kamloops. The 66 cases have an estimated retail value of $1,600.
The stolen beer was brewed in Kamloops. The 66 cases have an estimated retail value of $1,600. Global News

Somebody in B.C.’s Southern Interior would likely be having one heck of a party this holiday season if it weren’t for provincial rules preventing mass gatherings.

On Tuesday, Kamloops RCMP announced that 66 cases of beer were stolen sometime during the weekend.

Police say the cases were purloined from a large commercial vehicle parked along the 9000 block of Dallas Drive.

Read more: ‘Ridiculous amounts’ of beer dumped amid forced bar closures: Winnipeg brewers

The estimated retail value of the 66 cases of Sneaky Weasel beer was $1,600.

The theft was reported on Monday, at 12:55 p.m.

Sneaky Weasel, a lager, is brewed in Kamloops by Northam Beverages Ltd., which also owns Balderdash Brewing.

Story continues below advertisement

The beer’s logo is a weasel with a black thief mask – akin to Swiper the Fox on the cartoon show Dora the Explorer.

Trending Stories

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250- 828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

Click to play video '‘I call it buy, ship and sip’: MP Albas on beer, wine, spirits private member’s bill' ‘I call it buy, ship and sip’: MP Albas on beer, wine, spirits private member’s bill
‘I call it buy, ship and sip’: MP Albas on beer, wine, spirits private member’s bill
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPTheftKamloopsKamloops RCMPStolen Beerbeer theftBC beer theftSneaky Weasel
Flyers
More weekly flyers