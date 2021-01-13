Menu

Crime

Man arrested after standoff in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 1:28 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 37-year-old man on Wednesday after he was barricaded in a house in the City of Waterloo.

Police say officers spotted a man who was wanted on a warrant at around 1 p.m.

Read more: Police seize fentanyl, meth during arrest in downtown Kitchener

They say the man was in a home on Lester Street but was unwilling to come out.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the man who had “barricaded” himself inside the home while also seeking a warrant to enter the house.

Read more: 2nd set of charges laid on churchgoers in Woolwich for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 orders

After a few hours, police say they legally entered the house and arrested the man along with a woman who was inside.

The man was arrested on the strength of two warrants and was also charged with breach of a judicial release order.

