Police seize fentanyl, meth during arrest in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized 10 grams of illegal drugs when they arrested a man in Kitchener on Friday.

Police say the man was arrested on an outstanding warrant near King and Gaukel streets in the downtown core at around 5 p.m.

They say officers seized 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, a small scale, and a spring-assisted knife.

Some of the drugs had been pre-packaged for individual use.

A 42-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purposed of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

