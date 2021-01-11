Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Police seize fentanyl, meth during arrest in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 12:33 pm
Waterloo Regional Police released a photo of the seized contraband on Monday.
Waterloo Regional Police released a photo of the seized contraband on Monday.

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized 10 grams of illegal drugs when they arrested a man in Kitchener on Friday.

Police say the man was arrested on an outstanding warrant near King and Gaukel streets in the downtown core at around 5 p.m.

Read more: Adult sex store, church among those busted in Waterloo Region for ignoring COVID-19 orders

They say officers seized 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, a small scale, and a spring-assisted knife.

Trending Stories

Some of the drugs had been pre-packaged for individual use.

Read more: Adult sex store, church among those busted in Waterloo Region for ignoring COVID-19 orders

A 42-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purposed of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerKitchener CrimeWaterloo crimeKitchener newsWaterloo newsKitchener man arresteddowntown KitchenerDTK
Flyers
More weekly flyers