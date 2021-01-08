Adult sex store, church among those busted in Waterloo Region for ignoring COVID-19 orders

Send this page to someone via email

An adult sex store, a restaurant, a church and massage parlours are among the people, places and things that have been fined for ignoring the COVID-19 rules since Dec. 28, according to Regional Chair Karen Redman.

She says the city of Cambridge issued three $880 tickets to private residences for gatherings.

Redman also said an $880 ticket was issued to “to the Stag Shop at 561 Hespeler road for being open as a non-essential business during lockdown.”

The City of Kitchener was even busier as it handed out a total of 13 $880 tickets with including to some repeat customers.

Nine were issued to private residences including five at one residence.

“This residence has been visited and charged previously,” Redman said.

Two tickets were also issued to the East Africa Café on Ontario Street, which was also fined in December.

“One ticket for failing to comply with a continued order. Customers were inside with alcohol service during the lockdown, as well as they continue to have no customer logs and one ticket for failure to wear face covering,” Redman explained.

The Red Rose Spa and Beauty Health Design, which both offer massage services, were each fined by the city for remaining open despite being non-essential businesses.

In the City of Waterloo, two $880 tickets were issued to private residences for gatherings while Grand River Transit officers issued a $240 ticket to someone not wearing a mask.

“Region of Waterloo Bylaw issued two tickets at 150 Main Street for failure to wear a mask and that total payable is $240 per ticket,” Redman said.

As was reported Thursday, Waterloo Regional Police issued summons in December to six church elders from the Trinity Bible Chapel in Woolwich for exceeding capacity limit.

Yesterday, Waterloo by-law officers laid nine charges in January for another gathering at the church on Jan. 3.

“In addition, yesterday the Region of Waterloo by-law enforcement officers laid charges under the re-opening Ontario Act in connection with a person an in-person gathering at a church on Lobsinger Line in Woolwich Township, Redman said.

“Nine charges were laid in total, six individuals and the church corporation itself were charged for hosting a gathering exceeding the indoor limit. And two individuals were charged with attending.”