2nd set of charges laid on churchgoers in Woolwich for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 orders

Members of a Woolwich church have been charged a second time after allegedly holding a gathering which exceeded the provincial limits established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Waterloo Region.

Police officers were at the church on Lobsinger Line on Sunday with bylaw officers after complaints the church was over the established limits.

The region says nine charges were laid by its bylaw officers including six people and the church corporation itself for hosting the event. Two other people were charged for attending the gathering.

A spokesperson for the region says bylaw officers finished laying the charges on Thursday.

She says Waterloo Regional Police officers previously laid six charges in connection to an event held at the church on Dec. 27.

On Boxing Day, the province placed Waterloo Region under a lockdown which placed a limit on in-person gatherings including weddings, funerals, rites, ceremonies and other religious services to 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.

On Dec. 31, the Trinity Bible Church said that all six of the elders had been charged for a service held on Dec. 27.

The Trinity Bible Church is located on Lobsinger Line in Woolwich Township.

The region did not say which church the charges were laid at on Sunday.