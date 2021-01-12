Man who terrorized homeowner in violent crime spree to follow special conditions when released from prison

Send this page to someone via email

The Parole Board of Canada has imposed special conditions on a man convicted in a violent crime spree ahead of his mandated release from prison in July 2021.

Andrew Waunch’s case was reviewed by the Parole Board of Canada in Dec. 2020 as he nears his Statutory Release date.

Waunch, 37, declined to participate in the review.

In June 2013 Waunch forced his way into a Sylvan Lake businessman’s home where he demanded money and jewelry at gunpoint.

He was convicted of a long list of offences including robbery with a firearm, unlawful confinement and uttering threats and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Story continues below advertisement

In March 2019 the PBC denied day and full parole and noted his minimization of current offending.

The Board has imposed special conditions on Waunch, deemed reasonable and necessary to protect society and facilitate successful reintegration into society.

Read more: RCMP release new details about brazen robbery near Sylvan Lake

He is not allowed to consume or possess drugs or alcohol, and can’t associate with anyone involved in criminal activity, drug subculture or security threat group subculture.

Waunch is also not allowed to have contact with his victims or their families and he is ordered to be gainfully employed or pursue academic upgrading.

His criminal history dates back to 2005.

To hear more about this case, you can listen to the Global News podcast, Crime Beat episode “I dodged a bullet, twice.”