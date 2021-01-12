Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 68 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces state of emergency, stay-at-home order' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces state of emergency, stay-at-home order
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday the province was entering a second state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately, and expected to remain in place for at least 28 days. Ford also announced a stay-at-home order effective Thursday at 12:01 a.m. ET, meaning people can only leave their homes for groceries and medical appointments. He also said schools in Windsor-Essex, Peel, Toronto, York and Hamilton will remain closed for in-person learning until Feb. 10.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 68 new novel coronavirus cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the local total case count up to 4,370, including 75 deaths.

On Monday, 268 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the region. There have been 8,165 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered in total in Simcoe Muskoka.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario declares 2nd state of emergency, issues stay-at-home order

Seventeen of the new COVID-19 cases are in Barrie, while 17 are in Bradford and nine are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired. Fifteen of the new cases are related to outbreaks, while the rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the region’s total 4,370 coronavirus cases, 70 per cent — or 3,066 — have recovered, while 33 people remain in hospital.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 2,903 new coronavirus cases, along with 8 more cases of highly contagious U.K. variant

As of Tuesday, there are 22 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 11 institutional settings, five congregate settings, five workplaces and one community setting.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Tuesday, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and issued a stay-at-home order, the latter of which will go into effect on Thursday.

Ontario also reported 2,903 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial case count to 222,023, including 5,053 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford says he ‘takes full responsibility’ for COVID-19 situation in province' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford says he ‘takes full responsibility’ for COVID-19 situation in province
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusSimcoe County coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers