Coronavirus: 68 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 68 new novel coronavirus cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the local total case count up to 4,370, including 75 deaths.

On Monday, 268 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the region. There have been 8,165 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered in total in Simcoe Muskoka.

Seventeen of the new COVID-19 cases are in Barrie, while 17 are in Bradford and nine are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired. Fifteen of the new cases are related to outbreaks, while the rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 4,370 coronavirus cases, 70 per cent — or 3,066 — have recovered, while 33 people remain in hospital.

As of Tuesday, there are 22 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 11 institutional settings, five congregate settings, five workplaces and one community setting.

On Tuesday, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and issued a stay-at-home order, the latter of which will go into effect on Thursday.

Ontario also reported 2,903 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial case count to 222,023, including 5,053 deaths.

