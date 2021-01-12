Coronavirus: Doug Ford defends decision to not impose Ontario-wide curfew

Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the decision not to impose a curfew in the province as part of new COVID-19 public health restrictions, saying he believes in residents and that as soon as you tell people you’ve “lost trust” through a curfew, “you might as well throw in the white flag.” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones also argued that the stay-at-home order gives more authority to bylaw officers to enforce the measures, such as dispersing gatherings.