Coronavirus: New restrictions announced for construction workers, non-essential retail
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott on Tuesday gave more details on additional COVID-19 public health restrictions being put in place, including the closure of non-essential construction sites. Non-essential retail stores must close by 8 p.m. with the exception of grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and restaurants providing take out. Outdoor gatherings are restricted to five people and masks are mandatory in all public spaces and recommended even outdoors where you cannot safely keep distance.