Coronavirus: State of emergency, reduced retail hours under consideration by Ontario cabinet

Send this page to someone via email

Hours before the Ontario government is set to make an announcement to address the soaring number of coronavirus cases, Global News has learned the cabinet is being urged to declare a state of emergency.

Multiple sources familiar with the deliberations and not authorized to speak publicly told Global News the declaration is one of several initiatives being debated by the Ontario cabinet.

As of Monday night, cabinet deliberations were still underway and a final list of restrictions wasn’t settled upon. The sources noted there was a chance there could be further changes to what was tentatively discussed and agreed on.

However, Global News learned rules for retail operators allowed to remain open for business during the current shutdown will likely be adjusted and, if approved, shopping hours would be shortened.

Story continues below advertisement

There are new restrictions set to be applied to the province’s construction industry. Some projects are set to be halted, but projects deemed to be critical for infrastructure and essential for operations will be allowed to be continued.

The sources also said Ontario officials are investigating the requirement of wearing masks in outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The developments come after speculation surrounding a curfew similar to the new one imposed by the Government of Quebec. Government sources told Global News Ontario officials rejected that idea.

Ontario’s death toll surpassed 5,000 on Monday after 29 more deaths were attributed to the novel coronavirus on Monday — along with 3,338 new cases and 80 additional COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement