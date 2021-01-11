Ottawa adds 127 new COVID-19 cases after record-setting weekend spike

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 127 new COVID-19 cases on Monday following a record-setting weekend for coronavirus levels in the nation’s capital.

The local public health unit recorded 418 new cases of the virus over the weekend, including 234 cases on Saturday, surpassing the previous single-day high of 210 cases set the day before.

There have now been 11,505 cases of the coronavirus locally since the start of the pandemic, according to OPH.

Of those cases, 1,207 are currently considered active, a slight bump from Sunday.

One additional person has died in relation to COVID-19 in Ottawa, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 398.

There are currently 29 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday — three more than the day before — with 10 now in the intensive care unit.

There are four new outbreaks on OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, raising the total number of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in the city to 40. Thirty-one of those outbreaks are in shelters and health-care facilities, one is affecting a daycare and eight are related to community settings such as workplaces and social gatherings.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive in Ottawa is down to 4.6 per cent in the past week from 4.7 per cent in the previous period, a small bright spot in the city’s efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve once more.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said on Twitter over the weekend that the rate of infection in the city has reached its highest level yet, three times higher than levels before the holidays.

Alluding to the province’s colour-coded framework for COVID-19 restrictions, she said Ottawa is “deep into the ‘Red’ zone and approaching ‘Grey’ territory.”

If we do not reduce the number of close contacts that enable COVID-19 transmission, our hospitals will not be able to maintain services, and the number of deaths will increase. This is a collective task, one where we need to support not blame each other through this darkest time. — Dr. Vera Etches (@VeraEtches) January 9, 2021

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is meeting with the provincial cabinet on Monday to discuss new restrictions for the province, set to be unveiled on Tuesday.

