Education

Northern Ontario schools reopen in-person learning as southern students stay home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2021 6:10 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario reporting nearly 120% spike in COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children' Coronavirus: Ontario reporting nearly 120% spike in COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario is reporting nearly 120% spike in COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children. Morganne Campbell reports.

Elementary school students across northern Ontario can return to in-class learning this morning.

The northern portion of the province is allowed to return to school buildings as positivity rates for COVID-19 are relatively low.

The provincial government announced on Thursday that schools across southern Ontario, meanwhile, would not be returning to in-person classes today as planned.

Read more: Coronavirus: Most Ontario elementary students will continue online learning until Jan. 25

Instead, students in southern Ontario will continue attending classes remotely until at least Jan. 25.

To account for the change, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Saturday that the list of essential workers eligible for emergency child care would be expanded.

It now includes RCMP officers, custodial and clerical education workers and postal staff.

Click to play video 'Global News speaks with Ontario education minister on e-learning extension' Global News speaks with Ontario education minister on e-learning extension
© 2021 The Canadian Press
