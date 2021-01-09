Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP searching for man unlawfully at large from B.C. psychiatric hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 9, 2021 3:01 pm

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, better known as Colony Farm.

Police say John Berg, 45, was out on a day pass but failed to return as scheduled Friday morning.

Read more: Psychiatric patient located after walking away from Colony Farm forensic hospital

He is being sought on a warrant under the mental health act, and police say he should not be approached as he “may behave in a way that presents a risk to (himself) or the public.”

Colony Farm houses some of B.C.’s most notorious offenders who have been found not criminally responsible (NCR) due to a mental disorder or declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Not criminally responsible verdict in Salmon Arm church shooting case' Not criminally responsible verdict in Salmon Arm church shooting case
Not criminally responsible verdict in Salmon Arm church shooting case – Jul 22, 2020

Berg is described as Caucasian with short, brown hair, blue eyes and a slight goatee.

Trending Stories

Read more: Patient unlawfully at large after failing to return to Colony Farm hospital

He’s five-foot-eight, weighs 206 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, black-rimmed glasses, a black puffy jacket, a red and burgundy hoodie, and a grey, black and red toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-651.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPUnlawfully at LargeColony FarmForensic Psychiatric Hospitalwalkawayjohn bergjohn berg colony farm
Flyers
More weekly flyers