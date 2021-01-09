RCMP searching for man unlawfully at large from B.C. psychiatric hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, better known as Colony Farm.

Police say John Berg, 45, was out on a day pass but failed to return as scheduled Friday morning.

Read more: Psychiatric patient located after walking away from Colony Farm forensic hospital

He is being sought on a warrant under the mental health act, and police say he should not be approached as he “may behave in a way that presents a risk to (himself) or the public.”

Colony Farm houses some of B.C.’s most notorious offenders who have been found not criminally responsible (NCR) due to a mental disorder or declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Not criminally responsible verdict in Salmon Arm church shooting case Not criminally responsible verdict in Salmon Arm church shooting case – Jul 22, 2020

Berg is described as Caucasian with short, brown hair, blue eyes and a slight goatee.

Read more: Patient unlawfully at large after failing to return to Colony Farm hospital

He’s five-foot-eight, weighs 206 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, black-rimmed glasses, a black puffy jacket, a red and burgundy hoodie, and a grey, black and red toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-651.

Advertisement