Multiple adults, children dead in Montana shooting and house fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple people, including children, died after a gunman opened fire at a Billings, Mont., home that was also set on fire, according to police.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office told Global News in a statement that on Sunday officers received a phone call about an active shooter.

“During the phone call, 911 Operators could hear gunfire in the background. At 6:12 p.m., the first law enforcement officer arrives on scene, with gunfire being heard at the back of the residence. At 6:15 p.m., smoke is seen coming from the house, which becomes fully engulfed in flames,” police said.

1:27 Shooting in Maple Ridge leaves man injured

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect has been accounted for and was taken to a local hospital, “where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Story continues below advertisement

“All victims in this incident were fatal. The number of victims, age and other biographical information will be released later so that notifications can be made,” police said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to the initial investigation, the event started “as a family disturbance and was not a random act of violence where the parties were unknown to each other,” according to police.

Police said there is no further danger to the public.

“The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative Office and will provide updates as time allows. We ask that the public avoid the crime scene so that extra resources are not needed to handle an increase in traffic and scene security. This will be a multi-day evidence collection event,” the statement continued.

“Our prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones. We also need to lift up those who had to respond to this event, including the call taker who took the initial call. We want to thank The Billings Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, MSU Billings Police, Billings Fire Department, AMR, Airport Fire and Laurel Fire for their assistance.”

In a news conference on Monday, Billings Police Department Assistant Chief Shawn Mayo said that when the fire was observed in the home, “fire suppression efforts took priority as the fire blocked any reasonable attempt to rescue or recover victims.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The Billings Fire Department worked diligently to contain the fire as it spread throughout the structure and to stop the threat to adjacent houses. The fire was eventually suppressed and monitored throughout the night,” Mayo added.

0:30 Ontario Fire Marshal investigating blaze at Lindsay house

Interim Yellowstone County sheriff Kent O’Donnell said at a news conference on Monday that “multiple adults and multiple juveniles” died at the home.

The victims have been identified, O’Donnell shared, but the number of those killed, their names and ages will not be released until a later date.

“Because of the fire and obviously water that goes to suppress that fire, it’s going to slow our investigation of the crime scene recovery of evidence,” O’Donnell said. “So we ask for patience as we complete this investigation.”

O’Donnell said more details of the investigation will be released on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the Billings Police Department for further comment, but has not received a response.

Montana Rep. Troy Downing took to X on Monday, writing, “My thoughts are with those affected by last night’s shooting and fire in Billings.”

“Thank you to the law enforcement officers, firefighters, and medical personnel who responded to a dangerous and fast-moving situation. I’m grateful for their service to our community,” Downing added.