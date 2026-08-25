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Houston police officers jump into Uber to chase running suspect, video shows

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 3:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Houston cops hop into an Uber to chase running suspect: ‘Go..go..go..go..go’'
Houston cops hop into an Uber to chase running suspect: ‘Go..go..go..go..go’
An Uber driver was caught off guard early Saturday when two Houston Police Department officers briefly used his vehicle to continue their pursuit of a suspect fleeing on foot.
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A Houston Uber driver was caught off guard when two police officers jumped in his vehicle and directed him to chase a suspect who was fleeing on foot.

Anthony Baines said he was driving for Uber at around 12:20 a.m. local time on Aug. 8 when he stopped near East 7 1/2 Street and Oxford Street in Houston Heights, according to Storyful.

The driver’s dashcam captured the moment a suspect ran across the street in front of his vehicle while two police officers were running after them on foot.

Click to play video: 'Missouri police pursuit ends with driver diving head-first off bridge'
Missouri police pursuit ends with driver diving head-first off bridge

That’s when one of the officers got into Baines’ vehicle and asked him to follow the suspect.

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“Hey, give me a ride over there, please,” one officer said as she got in the vehicle. “Go! Drive that way. Go, go, go!”

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The dash camera footage shows another officer getting into the back seat of the rideshare vehicle, who was also chasing the suspect.

The second officer directed the driver to the area where the suspect was headed and around two minutes later both officers exited the vehicle, according to the video.

“It caught me completely off guard,” Baines told Storyful. “I’ve never had anything like that happen driving. I was surprised but just did what the officer asked in the moment.”

Global News has reached out to the Houston Police Department for further comment, but has not received a response.

Erika Ramirez, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, told the New York Times that officers were responding to a report that a man had threatened to shoot a woman and her two children during a dispute.

The man reportedly believed someone had stolen his property and began to “exchange words” with the woman at an apartment building, according to Ramirez.

Click to play video: 'SIU clears Kawartha Lakes police officer after high-speed pursuit ends with 2 seriously injured'
SIU clears Kawartha Lakes police officer after high-speed pursuit ends with 2 seriously injured

When officers tried to detain the man, he reportedly managed to pull away from them and began running away.

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“While trying to locate him, a nearby citizen assisted the officers by giving them a ride,” Ramirez told the outlet. “The citizen then dropped the officers back at the apartment where they used patrol vehicles to continue searching for the suspect.”

Ramirez said police had not located the unidentified man. His identity has not been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

“We’re thankful for him helping us,” Ramirez added of Baines.

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