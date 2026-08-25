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6 comments

  1. PP
    August 25, 2026 at 8:48 pm

    Donnie’s dickey licker!! No good for anything else????

  2. Anonymous
    August 25, 2026 at 8:31 pm

    lol, sure Danielle…..as soon as you grow a backbone and agree that oil exports to the US will be subjected to duties!!!

  3. Joe
    August 25, 2026 at 8:29 pm

    Take American booze off the shelves governor smith . Prove your not a treasonous trumpet operative

  4. Joe
    August 25, 2026 at 8:27 pm

    Yankee Doodler Dani is doing what her American counterpart wants . Just another action that supports her pro American, anti Canadian separatists agenda. Carney should have her put in jail for conspiring against Canada with foreign agents.

  5. U KNOW IT
    August 25, 2026 at 8:20 pm

    F/ YOU DANI ELLE !!! GO GIVE TRUMP ANOTHER BL_ _ JOB !!! BETTER YET , MOVE TO THE STATES

  6. Happy american
    August 25, 2026 at 8:02 pm

    I do not know why she does not go to bed with him….????

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Politics

Danielle Smith wants Ottawa to resume negotiations with U.S. before counter-tariffs

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2026 7:52 pm
2 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announce a proposed pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast in Calgary on Thursday, July 2, 2026. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announce a proposed pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast in Calgary on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Todd Korol/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is calling on Ottawa to get back to the negotiating table with the United States before its counter-tariffs take effect in two weeks.

Smith, in a statement posted online Tuesday, said tariffs and counter-tariffs only risk further escalating the trade war between Canada and its southern neighbour.

The federal government announced Tuesday its plan to implement retaliatory tariffs starting Sept. 8 on a range of U.S. exports, ranging from steel and aluminum to consumer items, including smartphones and golf clubs.

It also announced relief and support measures for businesses to withstand the trade fight.

Smith said in her statement that she appreciates Ottawa’s plan to support businesses and that her government is working to see if provincial relief is also necessary.

“Alberta’s government remains concerned that tariffs and counter-tariffs increase costs, disrupt supply chains, put pressure on businesses and workers, and ultimately risk escalation to even higher and broader tariffs that will impact even more Canadians,” she said.

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“There is still time before these counter-tariffs take effect on Sept. 8, and I am urging the federal government to use that time to get back to the negotiating table with the United States.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "There is still time before these counter-tariffs take effect on Sept. 8, and I am urging the federal government to use that time to get back to the negotiating table with the United States."
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Smith has been a holdout among provincial and territorial leaders when it comes to putting their support behind Prime Minister Mark Carney’s plan for counter-tariffs.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier says cutting off energy exports ‘not viable’ amid U.S. trade dispute'
Alberta premier says cutting off energy exports ‘not viable’ amid U.S. trade dispute

The U.S. tariffs kicked in over the weekend, after Carney called off talks while citing unacceptable terms being sought by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The premier said Tuesday that her focus is on protecting jobs and businesses in Alberta.

The province wasn’t immediately able to respond to questions about what impact Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs could have on Alberta’s economy.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said earlier Tuesday that the counter-tariffs will cover 11.3 per cent of his province’s annual imports from south of the border, totalling $1.5 billion worth of goods.

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Moe said Ottawa was making the right decision, despite the impact it’s expected to have on Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: '‘You don’t have to bow down’: Premier Kinew praises Canada’s response to Trump’s trade war'
‘You don’t have to bow down’: Premier Kinew praises Canada’s response to Trump’s trade war

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