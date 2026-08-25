Danielle Smith wants Ottawa to resume negotiations with U.S. before counter-tariffs

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is calling on Ottawa to get back to the negotiating table with the United States before its counter-tariffs take effect in two weeks.

Smith, in a statement posted online Tuesday, said tariffs and counter-tariffs only risk further escalating the trade war between Canada and its southern neighbour.

The federal government announced Tuesday its plan to implement retaliatory tariffs starting Sept. 8 on a range of U.S. exports, ranging from steel and aluminum to consumer items, including smartphones and golf clubs.

It also announced relief and support measures for businesses to withstand the trade fight.

Smith said in her statement that she appreciates Ottawa’s plan to support businesses and that her government is working to see if provincial relief is also necessary.

“Alberta’s government remains concerned that tariffs and counter-tariffs increase costs, disrupt supply chains, put pressure on businesses and workers, and ultimately risk escalation to even higher and broader tariffs that will impact even more Canadians,” she said.

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“There is still time before these counter-tariffs take effect on Sept. 8, and I am urging the federal government to use that time to get back to the negotiating table with the United States.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "There is still time before these counter-tariffs take effect on Sept. 8, and I am urging the federal government to use that time to get back to the negotiating table with the United States."

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Smith has been a holdout among provincial and territorial leaders when it comes to putting their support behind Prime Minister Mark Carney’s plan for counter-tariffs.

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The U.S. tariffs kicked in over the weekend, after Carney called off talks while citing unacceptable terms being sought by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

The premier said Tuesday that her focus is on protecting jobs and businesses in Alberta.

The province wasn’t immediately able to respond to questions about what impact Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs could have on Alberta’s economy.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said earlier Tuesday that the counter-tariffs will cover 11.3 per cent of his province’s annual imports from south of the border, totalling $1.5 billion worth of goods.

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Moe said Ottawa was making the right decision, despite the impact it’s expected to have on Saskatchewan.