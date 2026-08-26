New Brunswick to review lifting natural gas moratorium

New Brunswick is taking the first steps to remove the government’s moratorium on natural gas development, which has been in place for over a decade.

Premier Susan Holt announced Wednesday a five-month public review of the province’s resource development that could resume hydraulic fracking for natural gas extraction.

“New Brunswickers leave no stone unturned to evaluate each opportunity that could strengthen our economy, that could fund our health-care system, that can help you pay the bills and support your family’s future,” she said in a press conference. “New Brunswick has what the world wants.”

Amid the increasing burden of the cost of living and the added pressure of the newest round of U.S. tariffs, Holt said the government “must look at opportunities here at home.”

The province, under former Liberal premier Brian Gallant, instated the moratorium on hydraulic fracking in December 2014 after increasing calls from environmental and social organizations about the negative impacts.

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At the time, Gallant said the moratorium would remain in place until five conditions were met including public acceptance for fracking, credible public information on the health and environmental impacts, a public infrastructure plan addressing waste water, consultation with First Nation communities, and a solid financial plan.

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Natural resource minister John Herron said Wednesday that science and technology has changed dramatically since the moratorium was put in place and it is time to assess what processes might work best for New Brunswick’s geographic landscape.

“If we can’t be certain that this can be done safely, it won’t be done at all,” he said. “Our government is deeply committed to our responsibility to develop resources the right way, with the environmental standards.”

He said a large part of the review process will include consultations with the province’s First Nations communities.

Indigenous affairs Minister Keith Chiasson said there is an “open and ongoing” dialogue with First Nations communities about the potential to resume this type of resource development.

Holt said in the past, consultation with Indigenous peoples has been lacking and she is committed to including them in the process.

“This is not a green light to get drills in the ground. It’s a deliberate, thorough review and a conversation with New Brunswickers,” she said.

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There are currently no private-sector proposals that would move ahead if the moratorium was lifted, she added.

Despite taking a firm stance against hydraulic fracking when she was elected in 2024, Holt said the government was considering the move as “times have changed.”

“New Brunswickers are under a lot of pressure, and New Brunswick is under pressure from Trump with the new 50 per cent tariffs that he just put in place, from a shifting landscape, from demand for energy that has exceeded our forecasts,” she said.

“New Brunswickers and businesses are looking for more and more energy. And we need all of the different types of energy products that are available to us.”

Holt said the findings of the review will be announced in January 2027 and the government will report on progress monthly.