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Politics

Nova Scotia’s government spent a record $1.9 billion outside of the budget process

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2026 1:50 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia Finance Minister John Lohr, is pictured in this handout photo at a news conference providing a financial update in Halifax, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Province of Nova Scotia (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Finance Minister John Lohr, is pictured in this handout photo at a news conference providing a financial update in Halifax, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Province of Nova Scotia (Mandatory Credit). SDV
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The Nova Scotia government says it spent a record $1.9 billion beyond its budget in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Finance Minister John Lohr says there are plenty of reasons why the Progressive Conservative government needed the flexibility to spend that amount on what the government describes as additional appropriations.

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The financial phrase refers to extra spending that is not included in the budget, but is approved by cabinet without a vote in the legislature.

In the most recent fiscal year, the government used some of that additional funding to cover the $40.4-million cost of public works projects and another $13.8 million on emergency management for the 2025 wildfire season.

A well, Lohr told a news conference that the province closed the 2025-26 fiscal year with a record-high deficit of $1.4 billion.

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While revenue was slightly higher than expected, at just under $18 billion, it was outpaced by $19.4 billion in spending.

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