Golf brand Callaway apologizes for ad showing woman being shoved to ground

Golf club maker Callaway has apologized for an advertisement it released with Good Good Golf to promote a co-branded driver that depicted the latter’s co-founder Garrett Clark shoving a woman to the ground.

The companies were accused by viewers of promoting violence against women when the ad showed Clark charging towards professional female golfer Alexis Miestowski, pushing her to the ground and saying, “Do not touch my new driver,” after she reached for his golf bag.

Clark is a prominent golf content creator and YouTuber.

The advertised golf equipment is part of a brand partnership between Callaway Golf and Good Good Golf, with its logo and colours embossed on Callaway’s Quantum driver.

The ad has since been deleted and Callaway CEO Chip Brewer said in a statement Tuesday that his company made a mistake and was taking it “very seriously.”

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“As we deal with the consequences of our mistake and complete our investigations, I want to make it clear that we sincerely apologize for the video. The content was inappropriate and does not reflect our values. To be clear: we are unequivocally against discrimination, domestic violence or threatening behaviour of any kind,” Brewer said.

“We believe we have been a positive force for diversity and inclusion in the game of golf. The video was completely inconsistent with that. I assure you we will learn from this and do better,” the statement continued, noting that changes to its approval processes had already been implemented and the “internal” and “external” investigations were underway to ensure “this will never happen again.”

Callaway is an established golf equipment manufacturer, while Good Good Golf began as a YouTube channel that, as of 2025, has expanded into an independent media company.

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In a statement Saturday, Good Good Golf apologized for the ad, saying it “depicted actions that do not align with our values as a brand.”

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“We have since taken that content down, and sincerely apologize. Good Good has always stood for making the game of golf more inclusive for all, and we will continue to ensure that is our mission moving forward,” it concluded.

Our statement on the recent driver ad that we decided to remove: pic.twitter.com/oFxO3eFZV1 — Good Good Golf (@goodgood_golf) August 22, 2026

YouTube golf content has exploded in popularity in recent times and has received significant financial backing.

Good Good Golf, whose content is popular among young recreational golfers, announced last year that it received $45 million in funding from a consortium of investors, including Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, and this November is the title sponsor of a new PGA Tour event at Omni Barton Creek in Austin, Texas.

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Top professional golfers on the traditional circuit have also moved to YouTube content creation, including Major champion Bryson DeChambeau, who has amassed more than 2.8 million subscribers.

Fans watch him play golf at some of the world’s most exclusive courses, complete record-breaking challenges and play with the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Hart and Adam Sandler.

U.S President Donald Trump has even appeared in a video with DeChambeau, where the two attempt to complete a full round of golf in under 5o strokes. The video was created before Trump began his second term.