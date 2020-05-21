Patient unlawfully at large after failing to return to Colony Farm hospital

Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a patient who is unlawfully at large after failing to return to the Colony Farm forensic psychiatric hospital.
Ajia Richardson, 36, was reported missing on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m.
He is described as First Nations, with short brown hair and brown eyes, 6’2″ tall and weighing 194 pounds.
He was was seen wearing a black jacket, white sneakers, beige pants and a white T-shirt.
Richardson may behave in a way “that presents a risk to himself or the public” so people are asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately, police said.
If you have information, call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2020-13032.
