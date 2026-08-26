RCMP search for missing cabin, stolen in northern N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a cabin that was stolen from northern New Brunswick.

Officials said they believe the cabin was stolen at the end of June on Rang 9 & 10 Road in Kedgwick, N.B.

The cabin has a metal roof and board and batten siding.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone who has seen the cabin, or who may have information about its whereabouts, is asked to contact police.