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Crime

RCMP search for missing cabin, stolen in northern N.B.

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 8:23 am
1 min read
stolen cabin
RCMP believe the cabin was stolen in June. RCMP
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The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a cabin that was stolen from northern New Brunswick.

Officials said they believe the cabin was stolen at the end of June on Rang 9 & 10 Road in Kedgwick, N.B.

The cabin has a metal roof and board and batten siding.

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Anyone who has seen the cabin, or who may have information about its whereabouts, is asked to contact police.

New Brunswick cabin
Police say the cabin has a metal roof and board and batten siding. RCMP

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