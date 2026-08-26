RCMP search for missing cabin, stolen in northern N.B.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a cabin that was stolen from northern New Brunswick.
Officials said they believe the cabin was stolen at the end of June on Rang 9 & 10 Road in Kedgwick, N.B.
The cabin has a metal roof and board and batten siding.
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Anyone who has seen the cabin, or who may have information about its whereabouts, is asked to contact police.
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