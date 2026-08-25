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Crime

Dual U.S.-Canada citizen arrested in Ucluelet, wanted for lewd conduct with a minor

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 8:56 pm
1 min read
According to court documents, Lang produced images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lang allegedly produced the images between September 2024 and December 2024 aboard his 52-foot sailboat, the Ishi.
According to court documents, Lang produced images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lang allegedly produced the images between September 2024 and December 2024 aboard his 52-foot sailboat, the Ishi. U.S. Department of Justice
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A dual U.S. and Canadian citizen was arrested in Ucluelet, B.C., on Saturday following his earlier indictment in Hawaii for sexual exploitation of a child.

Ucluelet RCMP were made aware of 62-year-old Donald Steven Lang on Saturday.

According to court documents, Lang produced images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lang allegedly produced the images between September 2024 and December 2024 aboard his 52-foot sailboat, the Ishi.

Lang is an amateur sailor who is known to sail around the world and frequently harboured in Hawaii, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Through a shared investigation, police found Lang’s boat and arrested him without incident.

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“Protecting children from sexual predators is a priority of the highest order,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a statement.

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“We will continue to pursue this alleged offender and work with our law enforcement partners to return him to the United States to face trial for the crimes he is charged with committing.”

Lang was previously indicted on separate charges of child sexual abuse in Idaho related to his involvement in the sexual assault of a minor between 2003 and 2007.

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If convicted, Lang faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

He also faces a penalty of between five years of supervised release and lifetime supervised release, along with a fine of up to $250,000, according to information released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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