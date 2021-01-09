Menu

Health

COVID-19 cases reported at 2 N.B. schools, Public Health asks all students, staff to self-isolate

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 9, 2021 12:33 pm
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher / AP Photo

New Brunswick Public Health is asking all staff and students from two schools to self-isolate after positive cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Public Health confirmed Saturday that there has been a positive COVID-19 case at Townsview School, and that “there has been more than one positive case” at Woodstock High School, according to a statement by the Anglophone West School District.

The district said that “due to the high-level activity in the area,” Public Health is requiring that all students and staff from both schools in Woodstock, N.B. to self-isolate Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10.

“This means staying home, not receiving visitors, and not leaving your property,” said the school district.

All school activities for the weekend are being cancelled as well.

New Brunswick reports 18 new coronavirus cases, another outbreak at long-term care facility

In the meantime, the school district said that it will be contacting students and staff again before the end of the weekend to provide an update on the situation in both schools.

N.B. schools remind students to mask up
N.B. schools remind students to mask up

“We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days. Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to continue to self-isolate,” reads the district’s statement.

Due to the volume of calls that are required, the district stated that the follow-up will take most of the weekend.

