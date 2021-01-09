COVID-19 cases reported at 2 N.B. schools, Public Health asks all students, staff to self-isolate

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Public Health is asking all staff and students from two schools to self-isolate after positive cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Public Health confirmed Saturday that there has been a positive COVID-19 case at Townsview School, and that “there has been more than one positive case” at Woodstock High School, according to a statement by the Anglophone West School District.

The district said that “due to the high-level activity in the area,” Public Health is requiring that all students and staff from both schools in Woodstock, N.B. to self-isolate Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10.

That's over 1,350 people asked to self-isolate in a single morning. Townsview has ~600 K-8 students. Woodstock High has ~750 students. Add in staff. — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) January 9, 2021

“This means staying home, not receiving visitors, and not leaving your property,” said the school district.

All school activities for the weekend are being cancelled as well.

In the meantime, the school district said that it will be contacting students and staff again before the end of the weekend to provide an update on the situation in both schools.

“We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days. Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed case and will tell you if your child needs to continue to self-isolate,” reads the district’s statement.

Due to the volume of calls that are required, the district stated that the follow-up will take most of the weekend.