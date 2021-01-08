New Brunswick reports 18 new coronavirus cases, another outbreak at long-term care facility

Shannex’s Parkland Saint John facility also confirmed that it now has 20 active cases of COVID-19, including 13 residents and seven staff.

Outbreak at another adult-residential facility

Public Health also declared an outbreak at Foyer Ste-Elizabeth Friday, a 50-bed nursing home located in Baker-Brook, in Zone 4.

Following a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, Public Health said it started an investigation at the facility.

“Contact tracing has begun and members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team will conduct testing of the facility’s residents and staff today,” said Public Health in a statement.