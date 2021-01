New Brunswick reports 18 new coronavirus cases, another outbreak at long-term care facility

New Brunswick reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said there are now two more cases confirmed at Shannex’s Parkland Saint John facility.According to the province, eight of the cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), seven cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), two in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and one in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

Read more: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 735 and 582 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, and the number of active cases is 143.As of Friday, 158,563 tests have been conducted.