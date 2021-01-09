Ontario reports more than 3,400 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 3,443 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 211,837.

“Locally, there are 1,070 new cases in Toronto, 548 in Peel, 303 in York Region, 282 in Windsor-Essex County and 179 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Forty additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,922.

Meanwhile, 178,224 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved.

A total of 72,900 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 8,439,303 tests and 61,228 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 5.3 per cent, which is down from Friday, when it was 6.2 per cent, and down from last Saturday, when it was six per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,457 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 11), with 382 in intensive care (up by 13), and 244 on a ventilator (down by six).

As of 8 p.m. Friday, more than 103,260 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

More to come.

