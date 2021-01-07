COVID-19: Death reported in City of Kawartha Lakes; health unit’s cases surpass 600

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, the regional health unit has reported a COVID-19 death in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health reported its 37th death overall (and 34th in the Kawarthas) since the pandemic was declared. Case details were not immediately available.

Municipal service changes during provincewide shutdown in Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes

A COVID-19 death in the Kawarthas was also reported on Wednesday.

The health unit also reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kawarthas and seven new cases in Northumberland County — the new cases mean the health unit’s tally surpasses 600 cases overall to now sit at 613. Of that total, 78 are active. There were also 12 more resolved cases reported Thursday.

The cases include 297 in the Kawarthas (42 active), 291 in Northumberland (30 active) and 35 in Haliburton County (five active).

HKPRDHU COVID-19 case data for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020. HKPRDHU website

Outbreaks remain active at Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (resident and a staff member tested positive) and at Christian Horizons group home (Jan. 1) in Cobourg — no details were available.

There have been 26 hospitalized cases due to COVID-19 since March 2020 — 17 in the Kawarthas, eight in Northumberland and one in Haliburton.

