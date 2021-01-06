Municipal service changes during provincewide shutdown in Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the current provincewide shutdown, which went into effect Dec. 26, 2020, most municipal services are continuing in some shape or form, although public access to many buildings is restricted.

In Peterborough, city hall, the Peterborough Museum and Archives, all arenas and the Art Gallery of Peterborough are once again closed to the public.

City staff are still accessible by phone or email during the shutdown, which runs until Jan. 23.

“For services that can no longer be offered in person, we’ve pivoted, in the terminology of today, to continue to provide services through online or phone services, where possible,” said city communications manager Brendan Wedley.

Some differences now versus in the spring include licensed child care, which can remain open, and the library is open for pickup (it was closed for a while in the spring before implementing this service).

A sign on the door states a limit of six people allowed inside.

Social Services office at 178 Charlotte St. remains open but is limited to two people at a time.

Clients are required to wear a face covering and stay in authorized areas only and whenever possible, client appointments will be conducted by phone.

Peterborough Transit remains operational as currently scheduled, although passengers are required to wear face coverings and observe physical distancing measures.

Customer service at the terminal on Simcoe Street is open with only one customer permitted inside the facility at a time.

All waste management is continuing as normal and the landfill on Bensfort Road remains open to the public.

The Provincial Offences Act Court is closed for in-person service.

A full list of service changes can be found here.

All municipal buildings, including city hall and the airport, are closed to the public in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Many staff members are working from home and are available by phone and email during regular business hours.

“What happened in March or April, we went into a shutdown to sort out what we’re going to do here. Let’s shut down, let’s take a few weeks or a month and figure out what we can do safely,” said Mayor Andy Letham.

“Now we know what we can do safely and what we can’t. So it was an easier decision to close a few services but keep everything running internally rather than a blanket shutdown across the city. We’re able to pick and choose a little easier this time.”

Landfills are open during regular hours but are restricted to 10 occupants at any given time.

All waste collection will continue as scheduled.

All roads operations, winter control and Lindsay Transit will continue as scheduled.

All arenas are closed, while all library branches remain open for pickup service only.

Parks are open for walkthrough access only and playgrounds are closed.

A full list of service changes in the City of Kawartha Lakes can be found here.