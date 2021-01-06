Man shot by Saskatoon police faces charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was shot by a Saskatoon police officer during a domestic dispute call is facing charges.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of Avenue W North during the afternoon of Dec. 23, 2020, for a report of a domestic altercation.

During the investigation, the 27-year-old man was shot outside the apartment building.

Read more: Man injured after police shooting in Saskatoon

Police said at the time he was armed with a knife.

He was taken to hospital for the treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) was brought in to lead the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, members of the RPS major crime section charged the man with two counts of assaulting a police officer. He is also charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Police said he is also facing two additional weapon-related charges not related to the Dec. 23 shooting.

He is scheduled to appear in court by video on Wednesday afternoon.

Saskatoon police said they brought in RPS to conduct the investigation to ensure greater independence during an investigation of a police-involved incident.

The force also asked the provincial government to appoint an independent investigation observer to ensure transparency.

RPS continues to investigate the incident.

— With a file from Thomas Piller

2:46 Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper reflects on challenging 2020 Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper reflects on challenging 2020 – Dec 24, 2020