Man injured after police shooting in Saskatoon

A police shooting occurred while officers responded to a domestic altercation in the Massey Place neighbourhood on Wednesday, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Police said they were called to a report of a man armed with a weapon in an apartment in the 1100 block Avenue W North around 5:50 p.m.

During their response to the incident, shots were fired, injuring the man, according to a press release.

The man was taken hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The SPS has requested the shooting be investigated by members of the Regina Police Service’s major crime section. The provincial government has also be asked to appoint an independent investigation observer.

