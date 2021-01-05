Menu

Canada

Major crime unit, coronor’s office investigating death of man in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 5:40 pm
A sudden death investigation has been launched after an adult man was found this past weekend in Saskatoon.
A sudden death investigation has been launched after an adult man was found this past weekend in Saskatoon. Devon Latchuk / Global News

The cause of a man’s death is under investigation in Saskatoon.

Officers were sent to attend a report of a deceased person in the 2800 block of Lorne Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to a press release.

Read more: 14-year-old boy dead after altercation at Saskatoon home

The man’s age and name were not released by Saskatoon police.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Wednesday.

The major crime and forensic identification sections are working with the Saskatchewan coroner’s office to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, police said on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

