Major crime unit, coronor’s office investigating death of man in Saskatoon

The cause of a man’s death is under investigation in Saskatoon.

Officers were sent to attend a report of a deceased person in the 2800 block of Lorne Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to a press release.

The man’s age and name were not released by Saskatoon police.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Wednesday.

The major crime and forensic identification sections are working with the Saskatchewan coroner’s office to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, police said on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

