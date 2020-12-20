Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police arrest woman for hit and run, car theft

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 20, 2020 11:19 am
Saskatoon Police needed a canine unit to arrest the driver because she kept her foot on the gas pedal while stuck in a snowbank. The suspect faces several charges, including theft.
Saskatoon police arrested a 36-year-old woman and charged her with failing to remain at the scene of an accident, theft and impaired driving after a crash in Saskatoon’s Mount Royal neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. officers were called about a collision, possibly involving a drunk driver, at Avenue T N and 30th Street W.

According to a police statement, the responding constables were told the driver hit another vehicle and then left the scene.

When police arrived they found the suspect’s vehicle in a snowbank in the alley behind Howell Avenue, near Circle Drive.

The driver kept her foot on the gas pedal while in the snowbank and police needed a canine unit to arrest her.

Medavie Health Services West paramedics took the suspect to hospital for a minor dog bite.

Police also charged her with impersonation.

A 23-year-old female passenger was also arrested but without incident. She had numerous warrants for breaking and entering and breach of probation.

