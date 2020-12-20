Saskatoon police arrest woman for hit and run, car theft

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police arrested a 36-year-old woman and charged her with failing to remain at the scene of an accident, theft and impaired driving after a crash in Saskatoon’s Mount Royal neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. officers were called about a collision, possibly involving a drunk driver, at Avenue T N and 30th Street W.

According to a police statement, the responding constables were told the driver hit another vehicle and then left the scene.

Read more: Saskatoon police respond to protest in Kiwanis Park

When police arrived they found the suspect’s vehicle in a snowbank in the alley behind Howell Avenue, near Circle Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver kept her foot on the gas pedal while in the snowbank and police needed a canine unit to arrest her.

Medavie Health Services West paramedics took the suspect to hospital for a minor dog bite.

Police also charged her with impersonation.

A 23-year-old female passenger was also arrested but without incident. She had numerous warrants for breaking and entering and breach of probation.