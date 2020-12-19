Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police respond to protest in Kiwanis Park

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Police blocked off several streets in downtown Saskatoon Saturday in respose to a protest against public health guidelines.
Police blocked off several streets in downtown Saskatoon Saturday in respose to a protest against public health guidelines. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Police blocked off several streets in downtown Saskatoon Saturday in response to a protest calling for the government health regulations during the coronavirus pandemic to be lifted.

Around 100 people gathered in Kiwanis Park around 2 p.m. with slogans and speeches.

Read more: Saskatoon police issue 7th ticket for alleged public health order violation

With public health restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people, several police officers kept an eye on the protest.

Police said they were notified about the event earlier in the week and have spoken with the organizers.

Read more: Regina police issue two ‘Freedom Rally’ organizers $2,800 fines

Following the speeches the group walked along a pre-determined route on foot while police asked the public to avoid the area.

