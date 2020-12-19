Saskatoon police respond to protest in Kiwanis Park

Send this page to someone via email

Police blocked off several streets in downtown Saskatoon Saturday in response to a protest calling for the government health regulations during the coronavirus pandemic to be lifted.

Around 100 people gathered in Kiwanis Park around 2 p.m. with slogans and speeches.

With public health restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people, several police officers kept an eye on the protest.

Police said they were notified about the event earlier in the week and have spoken with the organizers.

Following the speeches the group walked along a pre-determined route on foot while police asked the public to avoid the area.

