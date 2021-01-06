Menu

Crime

Two people charged with assault after B.C. Walmart employee asked them to wear masks

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 2:41 pm
Click to play video 'Charges pending after B.C. man reacts violently to request to wear a mask' Charges pending after B.C. man reacts violently to request to wear a mask
Disturbing content: A man is facing charges after an employee of a Walmart store in Dawson Creek was attacked, when he asked a man to put on a mask. Catherine Urquhart reports. – Nov 26, 2020

Two alleged anti-maskers are facing charges in connection with an attack on a Walmart employee in Dawson Creek, B.C.

The BC Prosecution Service said Jordan Alex Taylor was charged with assault and mischief and was banned from the store, while Kennedy Jane Pace was charged with assault.

On Nov. 25, police said an employee at the Walmart was assaulted after asking a customer to wear a mask, as per provincial public health rules to fight COVID-19.

Video posted to social media showed a man on top of another man, raining punches down on him.

Click to play video 'Video appears to show Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask' Video appears to show Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask
Video appears to show Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask – Nov 26, 2020

Read more: Walmart employee in Dawson Creek, B.C., attacked after asking man to wear mask

The employee suffered minor injuries.

In a statement to Global News at the time, Walmart Canada called the assault “completely unacceptable and deeply troubling.”

– with files from Jon Azpiri

