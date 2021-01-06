Two people charged with assault after B.C. Walmart employee asked them to wear masks

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two alleged anti-maskers are facing charges in connection with an attack on a Walmart employee in Dawson Creek, B.C.

The BC Prosecution Service said Jordan Alex Taylor was charged with assault and mischief and was banned from the store, while Kennedy Jane Pace was charged with assault.

On Nov. 25, police said an employee at the Walmart was assaulted after asking a customer to wear a mask, as per provincial public health rules to fight COVID-19.

Video posted to social media showed a man on top of another man, raining punches down on him.

0:42 Video appears to show Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask Video appears to show Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask – Nov 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The employee suffered minor injuries.

In a statement to Global News at the time, Walmart Canada called the assault “completely unacceptable and deeply troubling.”

– with files from Jon Azpiri