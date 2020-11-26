Walmart employee in Dawson Creek, B.C., attacked after asking man to wear mask

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at a Walmart in Dawson Creek, B.C., was assaulted after asking a customer to wear a mask in the store, RCMP say.

Police said they responded to the store following reports of an assault on Wednesday at around 7 p.m.

Following a review of surveillance video, RCMP arrested a 30-year-old man and said they are recommending charges of assault and mischief.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Video posted to social media shows a man on top of another man, raining punches down on him.

The store employee suffered minor injuries.

In a statement to Global News, Walmart Canada called the assault “completely unacceptable and deeply troubling.”

The company went on to say it is providing support for the employee and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Masks are mandatory in all Walmart stores across Canada.

B.C. announced last week that masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases, and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth unveiled new penalties on Tuesday for anyone ignoring the order.

Violators are subject to a $230 fine, although anyone unable to put on or remove a mask without assistance is exempt from the rules.

The alleged incident in northern B.C. is the latest example of workers involved in confrontations with customers on the use of face coverings.

The Kootenay Co-op grocery store in Nelson has hired a security guard following an uptick in people refusing to wear a mask and becoming combative when told to do so.

And a hotel worker, also in Nelson, suffered a heart attack shortly after a confrontation with a patron who spat on her after refused to wear a mask.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press