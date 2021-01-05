Backpack program for West Kelowna homeless launched by former homeless man

Send this page to someone via email

Sheldon Vance knows firsthand what it’s like on the streets.

Now the general manager of the Brown Road homeless shelter in West Kelowna, Vance spent a number of years on the streets of Vancouver.

That was more than two decades ago, but he still remembers a backpack he received that was filled with all kinds of daily necessities.

“Just the comfort of knowing that I would have everything that I need for when I did come into a shelter in downtown Vancouver, just so I have everything available,” Vance told Global News.

The idea stuck with him, and he’s now launched a similar backpack program in West Kelowna.

“We have about 100 backpacks now,” Vance said. “We want to be able to distribute more than that, so my goal is about 250 backpacks.”

The backpacks are filled with all kinds of essentials, such as toques, gloves, hand warmers, scarves, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

They also include Tim Hortons gift cards, sweaters and pyjamas.

“So that they have something warm to change into,” Vance said.

“That was one of the things that I found helpful when I was on the street was that I would have something warm to change into. And then from there, you’re more able to have a better sleep and get on with what you need to get on with.”

The new initiative is possible thanks to community donations, including a $5,000 donation from Gorman Brothers Lumber Ltd.

The backpacks will be distributed to people experiencing homelessness in West Kelowna, including the 38 people who currently reside at the Brown Road shelter, which is operated by the West Kelowna Homeless Society.

One of those 38 residents, James, was one of the first to receive a backpack.

“I think it’s very handy, you know; all the items are going to help me with staying warm, staying dry, staying fed,” James said.

“And it might bring some awareness to the basic needs that people have that are not being met.”

In addition to the backpacks, those living on the streets in West Kelowna and the surrounding area may soon also be getting what’s called a hope stove.

A hope stove is a five-wick candle stove made out of paint cans that will stay lit for roughly 48 hours.

It’s designed to keep people sleeping in tents and other makeshift shelters stay safe, because if the can tips over, the melted wax will put out the flame.

It was created by a Nanaimo couple to help the homeless on Vancouver Island.

“They’re going to come and sort of show us how to build all the hope stoves properly and distribute them out to not only the West Kelowna homeless, but maybe to Kelowna and the Okanagan if we can,” Vance said.

In the meantime, the backpack program is being activated.

In the meantime, the backpack program is being activated.