More than 140 drivers charged with impaired offences during York Region holiday RIDE program

York Regional Police say their holiday RIDE campaign resulted in more than 140 drivers facing impaired-related offences.

Police said the program, which ran from Nov. 27 until Jan. 3, saw more than 6,000 vehicles stopped and 142 drivers charged.

In a news release issued Tuesday, officers said the number of people charged marks an increase when compared to the same program one year ago, when 136 arrests were made.

That’s despite bar and restaurant closures being in place for much of December and into January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers said they also received more than 490 calls during the RIDE program, bringing the total number of calls in 2020 to report suspected impaired drivers to 4,800.

“We consider these incidents a life-threatening crime in progress and will continue to respond to these calls,” police said.

“If you see dangerous driving or behaviours on the road that could jeopardize the safety of motorists and pedestrians, you are encouraged to contact police immediately.”

