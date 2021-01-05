70 new coronavirus cases, one additional death reported in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 70 new coronavirus cases and one additional COVID-19 death on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 3,896, including 70 deaths.

Seventeen of the new COVID-19 cases are in Barrie, while 11 are in Bradford, six are in Orillia, five are in Innisfil and five are in Essa.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays, Midland, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Seven of the new coronavirus cases are a result of close contact with another positive case, while two are community-acquired.

Three new cases are a result of institutional outbreaks in Midland, Orillia and Penetanguishene.

The rest of the new COVID-19 cases are all still under investigation.

So far, 3,123 COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka, mainly to health care workers in local hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes. On Monday, the health unit says 599 doses were administered.

So far this week, the health unit has reported 316 new coronavirus cases. During the week of Dec. 27, 388 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Of the region’s total 3,896 COVID-19 cases, 65 per cent — or 2,529 — have recovered, while 26 people remain in hospital.

There are currently 20 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka — at six retirement homes, five congregate settings, five long-term care facilities, two educational settings, one hospital and one community setting.

There have been 123 outbreaks in the region in total — at 29 long-term care facilities, 24 educational settings, 21 workplaces, 20 retirement homes, 20 congregate settings, seven community settings, one hospital and one correctional facility.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 3,128 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 197,360, including 4,730 deaths.

