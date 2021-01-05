Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
January 5 2021 12:15pm
02:36

Death toll from COVID-19 in Ontario long-term care homes continues to rise

Nearly one third of Ontario’s LTC homes are battling a COVID-19 outbreak as families and advocates continue to call for more assistance. Morganne Campbell reports.

