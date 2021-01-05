Global News at Noon Toronto January 5 2021 12:15pm 02:36 Death toll from COVID-19 in Ontario long-term care homes continues to rise Nearly one third of Ontario’s LTC homes are battling a COVID-19 outbreak as families and advocates continue to call for more assistance. Morganne Campbell reports. Guelph reports 48 new COVID-19 infections, active cases surpass 200 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7556183/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7556183/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?